Last Sunday, Tyler Perry was awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards. During his speech, Perry told a story about how he brought a homeless woman to his studio’s wardrobe closet and also offered her some money. The woman asked if he had any shoes for her. “The woman kept her head down during most of our interactions that day, but it wasn’t until shoes were placed on her feet that she finally looked up.” He continued saying the woman said she thought he would hate her. Perry replied, “How can I hate you when I was you? My mother taught me to refuse hate. She taught me to refuse blanket judgment.”
