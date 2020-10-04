2 Live Crew rapper Uncle Luke has parted ways with wife Kristin Thompson. As Page Six reported, she filed for divorce in July after 12 years of marriage, and Uncle Luke was blindsided. “It’s mind-boggling, hurtful, and a total surprise. I never intended to get married to get divorced,” he said, “That’s not in my DNA nor my family’s history. I believe in the sacred vows, for better or worse, but I have to respect her decision.”
Luke, who starred in VH1’s “Luke’s Parental Advisory,” says his focus is now on being the best parent he can be to their son.
“Please understand this is not a nasty split, so I would ask all who are aware, not to speak on our personal lives and respect our privacy by staying positive for our son’s sake,” Luke said.
