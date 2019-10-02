Former 2 Live Crew front man Uncle Luke took to Instagram to publicly state his disappointment with Jay-Z regarding his choice of headliners for the next Super Bowl halftime show. Last week, it was announced that J-Lo and Shakira were selected to perform the halftime show that will take place in Luke's hometown of Miami. "I have a serious problem with the @NFL and the people they pick to perform at the Super Bowl. The @NFL has totally disrespected the African American along with Miami entertainment community. Jay-Z this your first job."
Luke was originally one of Jay-Z's early supporters amid the backlash he received for partnering with the NFL despite the ongoing controversy surrounding Colin Kaepernick.
Sources: The Blast, TMZ.com, The Chicago Sun-Times, Good Morning America, Instagram.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.