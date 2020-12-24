2 Live Crew’s Luther Campbell says COVID is real and it’s bad. Although he can’t say for certain exactly where he contracted the virus, against his own judgement, the legendary rapper said he gave into pressure to attend a friend’s party where social distancing and masks apparently were not invited. Campbell described it as the worst week of his life. “I went to my homeboy’s birthday party at a strip club,” Campbell said. “I went in there, I had a mask on, and everybody was in my face.”
In an Instagram video, posted by unclelukereal1, he said, “I started out in denial, thought it was allergies… I went from that to thinking I had a stomach virus, then my taste went away… and then the fevers came…101, 102 at night.”
Campbell says he still wakes up in the middle of the night soaking wet from night sweats, and he lost about 20 pounds in the ordeal.
Sources: Instagram, Miami Herald, PEOPLE, Smart News
