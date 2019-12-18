Two years ago, singer Usher was sued by three women and one man who accused him of exposing them to the herpes virus.
According to celebrity legal news site The Blast, the cases have all been settled.
“[Usher] recently hashed out a deal with Quantasia Sharpton, Jane and John Doe in the second case. The last pending case was with New York Marine and General Insurance,” The Blast said.
In 2017, New York Marine and General Insurance sued Usher and his company Fast Pace Inc. At the time Usher was facing multiple lawsuits accusing him of exposing sexual partners to Herpes without disclosing the STD.
According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Usher’s insurance company has informed the court they are dismissing their lawsuit against the singer.
