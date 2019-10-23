According to Page Six, popular TMZ contributor Van Lathan was fired from the celebrity news outlet following an intense political disagreement with right wing TMZ reporter, Michael J. Babcock.
The situation reportedly became so heated that the segment had to be chopped and Lathan reportedly told Babcock he could expect consequences if he ever spoke to him in that tone or manner again.
A Page Six source claims Lathan was sent to meet with TMZ lawyers, suspended, and later fired.
Lathan gained attention after he confronted rapper Kanye West for his “slavery was a choice” commentary when the rapper visited TMZ studios.
Sources: Instagram.com, People.com, TMZ.com, OK! Magazine, Page Six
