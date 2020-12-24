PEOPLE reports that the mother of Vanessa Bryant, widow of the late NBA Lakers great Kobe Bryant, is taking aim at her daughter’s finances. Court documents recently obtained by PEOPLE, show Sofia Laine, 68, is suing her daughter Vanessa, 38, for financial support, claiming she worked unpaid as a “longtime personal assistant and nanny” for the Bryant family, adding that before Kobe’s untimely death on Jan. 26, 2020 in a helicopter crash at age 41 that also claimed the life of 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, he had promised to take care of his mother-in-law for the rest of her life. After supporting her mother for nearly 20 years, in a statement to PEOPLE, Vanessa Bryant claims her mother is “continuing to try and find ways to extort a financial windfall from our family.” She said her mother was never her personal assistant or a nanny to their children. “I have always been a stay-at-home mother, and my husband and I were our daughters' full-time caregivers,” she said.
Sources: Instagram, Miami Herald, PEOPLE, Smart News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.