Monday, a federal judge ruled “that the identities of four Los Angeles County deputies accused of sharing photos from the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene be unsealed amid a lawsuit filed by Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant,” according to Yahoo. In his ruling, U.S. District Judge John F. Walter said, as reported by Black America Web, “Indeed where the case involves allegations of police misconduct, the public has a vested interest in assessing the truthfulness of the allegations of official misconduct,” Walter wrote. “Although the Court recognizes that this case has been the subject of public scrutiny and media attention and that the Deputy Defendants are legitimately concerned that they will encounter vitriol and social media attacks, such concerns, by themselves, are not sufficient to outweigh the public’s strong interest in access.”
Bryant filed a lawsuit seeking damages for negligence, invasion of privacy, emotional distress and mental anguish, criticizing the department’s response after it was admitted that deputies improperly shared photos.
