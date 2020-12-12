It will be ladies’ night again on Saturday, Dec. 12 when R&B singers Ashanti and Keyshia Cole take the mic for season 2 of the Verzuz online musical battle on Instagram live and Apple Music. Ashanti posted “Celebrating Women Empowerment” on IG @keyshiacole, @therealswizzz, @timbaland and others. Vibe reports both platinum-selling artists have an impressive catalog of hits, including Foolish,” “Rock wit U,” “Rain On Me,” “Happy,” and “Baby,” for Ashanti, and “I Changed My Mind,” “(I Just Want It) To Be Over,” “I Should Have Cheated,” “Let It Go,” “I Remember,” for Cole.
This is the fourth female pair-up on Verzuz, with previous battles between Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, Monica and Brandy, and Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle. See it for yourself on IG at 7 p.m. CST., or 8 p.m. ET.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.