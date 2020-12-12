Keyshia Cole and Ashanti

It will be ladies’ night again on Saturday, Dec. 12 when R&B singers Ashanti and Keyshia Cole take the mic for season 2 of the Verzuz online musical battle on Instagram live and Apple Music. Ashanti posted “Celebrating Women Empowerment” on IG @keyshiacole, @therealswizzz, @timbaland and others. Vibe reports both platinum-selling artists have an impressive catalog of hits, including Foolish,” “Rock wit U,” “Rain On Me,” “Happy,” and “Baby,” for Ashanti, and “I Changed My Mind,” “(I Just Want It) To Be Over,” “I Should Have Cheated,” “Let It Go,” “I Remember,” for Cole.

This is the fourth female pair-up on Verzuz, with previous battles between Erykah Badu and Jill ScottMonica and Brandy, and Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle. See it for yourself on IG at 7 p.m. CST., or 8 p.m. ET.

Sources: BET, Billboard, Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, HipHopDX, Instagram,  NBC News, SmartNews, TMZ, Twitter, Vibe
