SWV and Xscape entertained millions of viewers on Instagram Live, Triller and Fite.TV, with their harmonic vocals for a ‘Verzuz’ battle celebrating Mother’s Day.
They went head-to-head in a showdown, performing top 20 best hits including “Rain,” “Just Kickin It,” “Weak” and “Understanding.”
The night was dedicated to the nostalgic era of 1990’s R&B and girl-group mania with the evening’s soundtrack controlled by DJ AOne, Xscape’s touring DJ, and DJ Spinderella of Salt ‘N’ Pepa.
“We are standing in Agape here tonight for all the girl groups who never had an opportunity.” said Leanne “LeLee” Lyons of SWV. Femme It Forward joined sponsors Cîroc Vodka and Urban Decay Cosmetics to present the live broadcast.
Swizz Beatz and Timbaland launched the Verzuz series in March 2020 to celebrate legendary artists in the music industry including Babyface, Teddy Riley, E-40, Too Short, and many more.
