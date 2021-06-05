In a recent interview with VladTV, Vivica Fox shared the story of how her and 50 Cent’s love affair began years ago. The pair became connected after 50 complimented Fox on a dress she wore to the Soul Train Music Awards. After that, his team got in touch with Fox. A phone conversation followed and 50 filled her house with her favorite flowers for her birthday.
Fox revealed at the time she was already accustomed to the limelight while 50 was still on the rise.
“I was already Vivica Fox from Independence Day, this that and the third, and he now is becoming this huge mega Rap star who is crossing over with ‘In Da Club,” Fox said. “I was used to fame and the main thing that killed the relationship is that we just went way too public way too fast.”
The actress said the love she had for him still stands today and that he will always be the love of her life.
“I will admit that without any reservations,” Fox said. “He will always have a special place in my heart. But the reason that the relationship ended is because we went way too public, way too fast.”
50 hasn’t made any comments yet about Fox’s statement.
