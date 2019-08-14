Back in April, talk show host Wendy Williams filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter after 20 years of marriage when her husband fathered a child with his longtime mistress.
In an interview with Andy Cohen of “Watch What Happens Live,” Williams admits she was well aware that he stepped outside of their marriage.
“I knew a lot of things for years....But it wasn’t fair to [my son],” Williams told Cohen. “You know, I’m not going to grab his hand and flee the scene and move zip codes. You know, now he has to move high schools and stuff like that. He’s just making friends. So now he’s away in college, and the person I am now is very single because he’s not living with me. He goes to school in Miami.”
