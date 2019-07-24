In an interview with Karen Hunter on Sirius XM, talk show diva Wendy Williams couldn’t hold back her emotions when attempting to discuss her divorce from Kevin Hunter (no relation to Karen).
Karen Hunter asked about the drama surrounding her marriage, which would result in Williams becoming visibly emotional more than once.
“My name is Wendy Hunter. That’s my son’s name. And you can’t take away twenty…don’t make me cry….next question.”
“So, who is Wendy right now,” Karen Hunter said as her follow up question during the interview.
“Happy,” Williams exclaimed.
Karen Hunter also attempted to ask if there was any hope of reconciliation between Williams and Kevin Hunter.
“No. Don’t ask,” Williams said before Karen Hunter could finish her question.
“Girl, no. Don’t ask. I know what you are saying. No. But my family is good. And we will always be family.”
In related news, Lifetime announced that a biopic about Williams life is coming to the network in the near future.
The film will cover Wendy's start in urban radio and continue through her divorce from Kevin Hunter. Williams, who executive produced an Aaliyah biopic for the network, will produce the biopic and a documentary accompanying the project.
Sources: CBS.com, ComicBook.com, Instagram.com, LoveBScott.com
