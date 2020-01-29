Last year, talk show host Wendy Williams filed for divorce from her husband and business partner, Kevin Hunter, after he fathered a child with his longtime mistress.
According to Page Six, Wendy's divorce was granted this week.
Kevin will not receive any alimony, but Wendy is required to keep a $1 million life insurance policy on herself with Kevin as the sole beneficiary. Wendy has the right to reduce the amount of the policy on a yearly basis.
It is reported that Wendy must also cover Kevin’s health insurance costs and the former couple will split the proceeds from the sale of their marital home and Kevin gets to keep his cars.
Wendy also bought out Kevin's shares in her production company for an undisclosed lump sum.
Both are responsible for their own legal fees.
