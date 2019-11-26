According to a source close to urban celebrity news and gossip personality B. Scott, actress Gabrielle Union was let go from NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” for being outspoken about alleged incidents of sexism and racism.
“[Gabrielle’s] contract was not renewed after being the #1 talent on the show, NBC and network TV. She set the record for her Golden Buzzer,” the source told LoveBScott.com. “They only replace the women and blacks at Simon Cowell’s whim. She wouldn’t walk away from $12 million because she’s ‘busy.’ ”
The source used former host Nick Cannon as evidence to support the claims regarding the reason for Union’s contract not being renewed.
“The idea the network wants to ‘switch things up’ only applies to women and black folks,” the source said. “Nick Cannon wasn’t crazy. He walked away from 8-figures over how [AGT] operates. Let’s just say they didn’t start the racism, homophobia, transphobia, Islamophobia etc. in season 14. They were quite comfortable with it by the time Gabrielle got there. Remember, Nick said ‘NBC stands for [n-word] Be Careful’.”
