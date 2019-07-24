Last weekend, Marvel shocked “Blade” fans by announcing that a new movie was coming – with Mahershala Ali replacing Wesley Snipes in the title role – at Comic Con.
According to an interview with ComicBook.com, Snipes was stunned as well.
“To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx,” Snipes said. “Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL GOOD. Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the Marvel Cinema Universe crew - always a fan."
"Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan [Lee]. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, ‘nah fret nah worry, it’s not de end of de story.’ Welcome to the Daywalker Klique.”
