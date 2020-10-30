The music of the late superstar singer and actress Whitney Houston lives on. Houston’s video of her 1992 hit, “I Will Always Love You” just reached 1 billion views on You Tube. Houston’s rendition of the 1973 Dolly Parton song was in the movie, “The Bodyguard.” As Essence reported, this song flung Houston into superstar status, earning her Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance at the 36th Grammy Awards in 1994. Houston’s version also spent 14 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This year, on the official Whitney You Tube page that has over 5.3 million subscribers, the song is reportedly averaging 350,000 views per day.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Cardi B is reset with Offset
- Church of God in Christ Presiding Bishop Charles E. Blake, Sr. Will Not Seek Reelection
- We’ve got to make this history ourselves
- St. Louis County has new voting app for Nov. 3 election to help guage lines and waiting time
- Dashauna Mairidith goes from Soldan to Webster U as Suggs' scholar
- St. Louis American endorses Joe Biden / Kamala Harris
- Taraji P. Henson’s engagement is off
- Volunteer as a board member at a nonprofit you believe in
- St. Louis County police instructor fired amid allegations of using racial slurs during class
- Vote yes on Prop R for early childhood education and Prop D
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.