Fans can vote until each day April 30 for their favorite entertainers who are candidates for the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Mary J Blige, Tina Turner, Chaka Khan, Dionne Warwick, LL Cool J and Jay-Z are among this year’s 16 nominee individuals and groups. The late Nigerian musician and activist, Fela Kuti, was leading the vote at the beginning of the week.
To vote, you must enter your email address or log in via Amazon, Facebook or Google to pick your top five, one ballot per day, at vote.rockhall.com.
