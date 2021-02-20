Rock and Roll HOF

Fans can vote until each day April 30 for their favorite entertainers who are candidates for the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Mary J Blige, Tina Turner, Chaka Khan, Dionne Warwick, LL Cool J and Jay-Z are among this year’s 16 nominee individuals and groups. The late Nigerian musician and activist, Fela Kuti, was leading the vote at the beginning of the week.

To vote, you must enter your email address or log in via Amazon, Facebook or Google to pick your top five, one ballot per day, at vote.rockhall.com.

This week's Hotsheet sources: AceShowbiz, Daily Mail, Page Six, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Smart News, TMZ, Twitter
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.