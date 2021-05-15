TMZ reports that Trey Songz allegedly struck a woman’s car with his vehicle, and then her hand, in a case of road rage. Minutes after midnight May 6, Songz and a woman allegedly began arguing while each were in their respective cars.
The unnamed accuser told police officers that she got out of her car to confront him after he bumped his car into hers.
She said as the singer sped off his vehicle hit her hand. He was gone when police arrived, and a hit-and-run report was filed.
Sources close to Songz’ camp claim the woman’s allegations are untrue.
It’s unknown what the alleged argument was about or whether the two knew each other.
