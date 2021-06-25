Since news broke about La La Anthony filing for a divorce from Carmelo Anthony, more information has surfaced. An unknown 38-year-old woman tells Hollywood Unlocked that Carmelo is the father of her newborn twins.
She allegedly met him in New York last year. She turned his advances down when they first met, but they remained in contact. He obliged and eventually they hooked up.
She assures HU that she knew Carmelo was married but admits his actions were like he was single.
She claims they FaceTimed each other while he was still in the same residence as La La. According to a report, the woman found out she was pregnant last September. The woman and Carmelo had agreed that she would get an abortion.
But it was revealed her case was much more severe and needed a medical abortion. Since she needed someone to take her to an appointment, she alleged Carmelo agreed to, but he never showed up. As a result, the procedure never happened.
Both twins were born prematurely in April and are currently still hospitalized in England.
