Kevin Hart is being sued again by an alleged sex tape partner for $60 million dollars. In a previous suit, she claimed he conspired to intentionally leak a sex tape of the two of them for publicity. The woman is now taking the case to a Los Angeles County Court and accusing the comedian of similar issues.
According to new legal documents obtained by The Blast, the woman claims she was unknowingly filmed inside of Hart's hotel room while being intimate with the actor.
In the suit, she claims she “engaged in private sexual relations with Hart, in Hart's private bedroom suite at the Cosmopolitan.” She adds, “unbeknownst to (her) and without her knowledge or consent, she was filmed naked from the waist down while she engaged in private sexual relations with Hart.”
In the lawsuit, she claims Hart’s then friend JT Jackson was given access to Hart’s hotel suite and set up a hidden video recording device that “ultimately recorded the video.”
The woman filed a similar case in Federal court, that Hart has being trying to get dismissed after she failed to serve him properly.
In this case, she again accusing the comedian “conspired” with Jackson to intentionally record her naked and engaged in sexual relations with Hart for “the purpose of obtaining a tremendous financial benefit for himself,” including “(a) the benefits obtained through the additional publicity and media attention the VIDEO garnered, which in turn helped to promote his Irresponsible Tour, which was a record-breaking comedy, and (b) to increase his overall pop culture status.”
In a post on his Instagram page, Jackson maintains his innocence.
“I might be the only defendant in the world who can’t wait to get back to court,” Jackson said, followed by a series of hashtags that imply the woman is being deceitful.
Sources: The Shade Room, Instagram.com, The Blast, Bossip.com
