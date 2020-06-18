Last month Joe Jackson's granddaughter, Yasmine, the daughter of his lovechild, JohVonnie Jackson, was stabbed multiple times near her home in Las Vegas by a woman screaming the n-word.
According to the police report, the woman is Yasmine Jackson's upstairs neighbor and had been complaining that Yasmine was being too loud. When the assailant saw Yasmine outside the apartment, she allegedly tossed a broom at Yasmine from her balcony before jumping down and chasing Yasmine with a knife.
The attacker stabbed Yasmine several times about the head and neck before bystanders stopped the assault. The assailant was held down by neighbors until police arrived.
The woman has been charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon with a hate crime enhancement.
Sources: Instagram.com, Twitter.com, The Jasmine Brand, The Blast, USA Today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.