Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather, the daughter of boxer Floyd Mayweather, was arrested early Saturday in Houston on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to court documents. She is allegedly accused of stabbing the mother of (her boyfriend) rapper NBA Youngboy’s child.
According to NBC News’ Houston affiliate, Mayweather, 19, was taken to a jail in Harris County, Texas, around 1:30 a.m. after a 25-year-old woman was stabbed and hospitalized. The woman reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and underwent surgery, he said.
An altercation between Mayweather, rapper NBA Youngboy and the woman turned violent Friday night, prompting law enforcement to show up at the rapper's home and arrest Mayweather, according to TMZ, which first reported the arrest.
According to Bossip.com, Iyanna Mayweather appeared in a Texas courtroom via video conference on Monday for a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The urban celebrity news and gossip site said that her attorney confirmed to them that she will plead not guilty,
Sources: People.com, Bossip.com, Instagram.com, Page Six.
