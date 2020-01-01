Former G-Unit rapper Young Buck is back in custody on a warrant out of Georgia.
Cheatham County Sheriff's deputies told Nashville’s NewsChannel 5 that Young Buck, born David Darnell Brown, is being held without bond.
According to NewsChannel 5, he was arrested December 20 on a felony fugitive from justice warrant, though the underlying charges are yet to be confirmed.
His court date is reportedly set for next May.
Brown was jailed in 2016 for violating probation regarding a restraining order. In 2017, he was indicted on domestic assault and vandalism charges.
Sources: Instagram.com, Eurweb.com, RapRadar.com, Celebretainment.com
