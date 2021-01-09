After 18 months of marriage, “Big Little Lies” star Zoë Kravitz has filed for divorce from her husband, actor Karl Glusman. People says court records filed Dec. 23 confirm the split, as did a representative for Kravitz. No word on the reason for the breakup. People reports that Kravitz and Glusman, who were first linked in October 2016, married in June 2019 at the Paris home of the actress’ father, Lenny Kravitz.
