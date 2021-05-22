It’s a new season in St. Louis. And it’s not just the spring weather that is refreshing. After a most challenging year, vaccinations are on the rise, businesses are opening back up, and the City of St. Louis just made history by electing Tishaura Jones as its first-ever Black woman mayor. It’s hard not to notice a hopeful feeling in the air. These changes are peaking at a critical time to support our region’s small businesses which are the backbone of our local economy. They provide jobs for our families, friends, and neighbors and it’s up to us to re-explore the city we love.
Right now, our community businesses and attractions need our support, and to do so, we need to continue getting vaccinated. In addition to leading the way in responsibly hosting sports and trade show events, America’s Center is currently serving as a vaccination site for an eight-week effort coordinated by FEMA and state and local government ending on June 1. They are open every day from 8 AM until 6 PM and parking is free, including shuttles from designated parking to the dome and back. At the time this was written, 36% of Missouri residents have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.
With vaccination events and the right measures in place, we can get people moving again in a safe and healthy way, which will put St. Louis back to work bringing our vibrant communities, restoring the St. Louis economy, rebuilding our workforce, and reconnecting our region.
We know that adventuring back out into the economy to support our family and friends will feel unusual, but an easy transition will be dining at Prime 55. This atmosphere has a homey vibe that stems from childhood friends and owners, Orlando Watson and Tony Davis. They made a promise to their staff to stay open during these hard times so they could still generate income for themselves and their families. Let’s show Orlando and Tony that St. Louis is in this restoring season together.
Most importantly, we need to find ways to check in with ourselves and find ways to relax and acknowledge that the past year has been tough. One option we recommend is getting a massage at Powertouch Massage. Their massage services help decrease stress and pain management by encouraging alternatives for pain management and eliminate stress on the body. In addition, Powertouch Massage provides on-site chair massage for various private and corporate events by a licensed and insured therapist bringing a personal, knowledgeable, and relaxing breath of fresh air.
After you get a vaccine shot at America’s Center, prepare yourself for entering St. Louis’ new chapter by treating yourself to a trip to The Griot Museum. Their mission statement is “to create a community of lifelong learners who explore, experience, and embrace the rich and enduring African-American heritage of the St. Louis region.” What better way to re-explore St. Louis than to learn more about art, artifacts, and memorabilia to help interpret the stories of Black people who have contributed to our country’s development.
The positivity, uniqueness, and creativity of our Black-owned businesses have brought international acclaim to our community and they are counting on us in this new season to get vaccinated and re-explore the Gateway City.
