Elson Williams III, better known as Tres, became a staple of the nightlife scene when he followed his father’s footsteps in the spirits business. He spent five years as an ambassador for Major Brands distributor.
Tasked with creating “out of the box” events for liquor distributors, his job took him across the country and around the globe. It was through this work that he discovered a knack for creating custom cocktails for themed events and other activities.
“I somehow always had my finger on the pulse of the drinking public in terms what people were craving to experience in a cocktail,” Williams said. “I listened attentively to what my clientele was thinking out loud. I began experimenting with and creating my own fun and interactive cocktail recipes.”
Family and friends urged him to write down his cocktail recipes in book form. At first, he didn’t listen. But the voice of a higher power got his attention. While traveling in Brazil for the 2014 World Cup, Williams said the voice of God spoke to him, compelling him to move forward with the book.
“God explained to me very vividly that my drink recipe book needed to be uplifting, that it should make people smile or even laugh out loud while taking them on an unforgettable journey,” Williams said.
Five years later, Williams is celebrating the release of “You Don’t Have To Be A Mixologist To Party And Have A Good Time.” The title is a spin on the Jermaine Stewart dance hit “We Don’t Have To Take Our Clothes Off.” He framed the book around his love of travel – specifically his adventures in the Dominican Republic.
He released the book last month and has been making his promotional rounds through a series of book signings/meet and greets. He will be signing and discussing the book on Thursday, December 19 at Turn restaurant in St. Louis, and at Beverly Hills Grocery and Liquor in Normandy on Friday, December 20.
“It is my desire that this book will inspire hope and provide some mental relief to millions of people by making them forget about their current problems for a brief time,” Williams said.
“You Don’t Have To Be A Mixologist…” blends more than a dozen cocktail recipes and chronicles Williams’ time spent in the beautiful Caribbean nation.
The process of writing the book was therapeutic for Williams and his family. Upon returning from Brazil, intent on being obedient to the call to write his book, Williams learned that his mother faced a life-threatening illness. Instead of shelving the idea, he was inspired to use the work as he was originally instructed by God.
I decided to use my book manuscript as a kind of balm to help her with the healing process,” Williams said. “I became ferociously inspired and motivated to make my mother smile or laugh everyday along with the readers around the world that I imagined would one day read and be affected by the positive and hopeful message of my book.”
His mother has since made a full recovery and was even in attendance (as was Williams’ father, Elson Williams Jr.) at the book release party kickoff November 26 at the Forest Park Golf House.
As he continues to spread the word about his book, his goal is to get prospective readers to let loose and have fun as they pour it up at parties, events or even amongst a small circle of friends.
“My intention to make it pressure free when it comes to creating ‘kick [expletive]’ drinks for the people you love,” Williams said. “My mantra is, ‘Have fun and don’t worry about making mistakes!’ The more you practice, the better you will become!”
Upcoming book signings and meet and greets for ‘You Don’t Have to Be A Mixologist To Party And Have A Good Time” will take place on Thursday, December 19 at Turn (3224 Locust) from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and at Beverly Hills Grocery and Liquor (6571 Natural Bridge) on Friday, December 20 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.trewilliamsiii.com/.
