This week is normally crunch time for participants of the 110th Annual Annie Malone May Day Parade. Finishing touches on floats, final rehearsals, fittings and other logistics as one of the largest – and second oldest – African American parades was set to get underway this Sunday.
COVID-19 means that ten-plus blocks of parade route from 20th and Market Street on down that is annually vibrant with a one-of-a-kind celebration of blackness will sit empty. For attendees and participants, it’s one more thing scratched off the list as coronavirus canceled the Spring and still threatens the summer of 2020. But for the institution for which the parade is named, the parade’s absence is more than just another missed opportunity for fun and fellowship because of stay-at-home orders.
The parade is the biggest fundraiser for The Annie Malone Children and Family Service Center.
“When organizations register for the parade, they are not just paying to walk in the parade, they are helping take care of children,” said Patricia Washington, vice president, Development & External Affairs for Annie Malone Children and Family Service Center. “Each year, the parade brings in more than $100,000 for the organization. The money that comes from the parade goes directly to support our programming. Because we don’t have that revenue, our programs are getting hit hard.”
Washington used Facebook Live to share the current situation of the institution in the heart of The Ville that has served children and families within the African American community for more than 132 years.
“This is a real moment here,” Washington said. She panned over empty rooms that are typically bustling with parade organizers and volunteers. “This COVID pandemic has hit Annie Malone hard – and we are struggling to make sure that we can continue to take care of our children and families in this crisis.”
The absence of the physical parade is a critical loss when the organization needs it most.
“We are working to make lives better every single day,” said Washington. “And right now, our ability to do that is jeopardized because we have had to cancel our largest fundraiser.”
And because of coronavirus, Annie Malone must bear additional burdens.
“The kids are usually at school during the day, but now they are with us all day long,” said COO Keisha Lee. “We’ve had to get creative with learning and keeping them engaged – and keeping them fed.”
And it’s coming at a time where the center has had to furlough staff and take pay cuts. Washington said that they are doing everything they can to make sure that every single available dollar goes back into the agency.
Like many institutions feeling the financial sting of COVID because they rely on events for revenue, they are leaning on the digital space to stand in the gap. A virtual parade will take place at the same time as the physical one was scheduled, from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 17.
“We can’t reschedule, but we can go online and have a party,” Washington said. “And come together as a community.”
She promised celebrity guests and other influential friends of the organization to make appearances on their Facebook and Instagram Live. St. Louis City Treasurer Tishaura Jones will serve as the virtual grand marshal for the online event being coordinated by Koran Bolden and his Bold Moves Team.
The virtual parade will include performances culminating with a DJ battle in the spirit of the celebrity battles taking place on IG Live.
“Get prepared for one of the biggest online virtual celebrations in St. Louis,” Washington said. “We are going to turn social media orange for Annie Malone.”
They are hoping that participants will consider opting out of registration refunds – and that supporters will come to the financial aid of the organization via Cash App at $AnnieMaloneCFS or their website and sow into them to prevent the stunning six-figure loss.
“This is hard – trying to run a program with that kind of a deficit from the loss of the parade is going to be tremendous,” Washington said. “So, we need St. Louis to come together and support a treasure. We are a thread in this community. We are taking care of children and families that nobody else can help.”
Longtime KTVI Fox 2 personality Elliott Davis personally contributed $5,000 upon learning that the organization would be forced to cancel the parade and is asking the community to follow suit.
“Do what you can. If every person who attended the parade or marched in the parade would donate just $10, Annie Malone would have well over $100,000 and would be able to replace every dime lost,” Davis said. “Just do what you can.”
Bolden and his producing partner Vanessa Townsend raised more than $10,000 through Bold-A-Thon, where they appealed to their social media community for Cash App and online donations to support to the organization on Tuesday, May 12 ahead of the main event.
“Our campaign is going viral after raising more than $10,000 for Annie Malone in less than seven hours,” Bolden said. “I’m super excited.”
It’s an energy shared by Washington as they break new ground for the parade online.
“Get prepared for one of the biggest online virtual celebrations in St. Louis. We are going to turn social media orange for Annie Malone. We need your help doing that,” Washington said. “I am praying that St. Louis can come together and support us in this effort. Not only for our agency, but to continue the legacy of Annie Malone – who was an icon and still hasn’t gotten her due.”
The Annie Malone Virtual May Day Parade will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 17 on the Annie Malone Children and Family Service Center’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. For more information on the virtual Annie Malone May Day Parade, visit www.anniemalone.com.
