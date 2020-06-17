Quaker Oats is retiring the more than 130-year-old Aunt Jemima brand and logo. Quaker Oats also acknowledge the brand’s origins are based on a racist stereotype.
"As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers' expectations," the Pepsi-owned company said in a statement provided to CNN Business.
Aunt Jemima's appearance has evolved over time. The brand's origin and logo is based off the song "Old Aunt Jemima" from a minstrel show performer and reportedly sung by slaves. The company's website said the logo started in 1890 and was based on Nancy Green, a "storyteller, cook and missionary worker." However, the website fails to mention Green was born into slavery.
Jemima received a makeover in 1989, which saw branding remove the head scarf and changed her dress to what could be described as “Sunday best” attire with pearl earrings and a collared dress.
NBC News was first to report the news of the retirement of Quaker Oat’s Aunt Jemima brand.
Information from CNN.com contributed to this report.
