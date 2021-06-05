With the second production of the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis 2021 season, famed composer William Grant Still’s HIGHWAY 1, U.S.A., their stage once again became home to an authentically African American story told through the classical voice.
The hour-long obscure 1963 opera, with a libretto provided by Verna Avery, opened last Saturday as part of OSTL’s 2021 season. Like the rest of the season lineup, the production is being held outdoors – within eyesight of their usual home of the Loretto-Hilton for the sake of COVID-19 safety. There are three remaining performances of this opera, set for June 4, June 13 and June 17. Unfortunately, seating is at capacity due to public health regulations.
HIGHWAY 1, U.S.A. is a further exclamation of the OSTL’s willingness to create space for the Black experience as expressed through the notoriously historically white art form of opera. And not just in the context of exceptionally talented voices so captivating that the genre must make exception by way of culturally inclusive casting.
It was an experience last seen with the 2019 world premiere of Terence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up In My Bones” – which will make history at New York’s Metropolitan Opera later this fall when it opens their season. That opera will be the first production by an African American composer to play there since its founding in 1883.
Like “Fire,” HIGHWAY 1, U.S.A. gives opera goers a glimpse into actual Black life, as opposed to contrived dramatizations that tend to see Black characters reduced to the lowest common denominator of society. By welcoming such operas, the company taking a risk that breaks tradition with what many come to expect when they attend a mainstream opera season. It is a risk that the audience is better for – but a risk all the same.
OTSL enlisted Black Rep Founder and Producing Director Ron Himes to direct the HIGHWAY 1, U.S.A. He rose above and beyond the challenge of blending a display of ordinary Blackness contrasted with classical singing voices, unlike most African American musicals that typically rely on R&B, soul or gospel. His direction provides the type of brilliant nuances allotted for by his more than 45 years of presenting and producing Black theatre.
Early in the production, there is a scene where the all-black cast gathers around a small kitchen table to form a prayer circle and offer traveling grace to their church members that are about to embark on a road trip. Bob, one of the principal characters is proudly preparing to attend his younger brother Nate’s college graduation. That intimate moment is so familiar within the black community. Yet it is so uniquely African American that seeing it on an opera stage makes the gesture utterly striking – and sets the tone for what audiences can expect from the production.
Bob – portrayed by Will Liverman – had just finished singing in a rich baritone voice about the sacrifices he has made to make the moment possible. His wife Mary, played by Nicole Cabell, reminded him that Nate’s education came at the expense of the couple’s comfort and upward mobility. In an exchange that teetered between frustration and endearment, Bob stressed to Mary that financially supporting Nate, played by Christian Mark Gibbs, so that he could complete his education. Bob doing so was a dying wish of their late mother, and he feels the achievement has the capacity to be a generational blessing for their family and the community. Mary pointed out to her husband that his work ethic and that as a hard-working gas station owner is as much a contribution and source of pride for the family legacy as his brother’s education.
The one person who takes Bob’s selfless act for granted is the benefactor, who presents the type of dramatic climax and conflict that are common among operas.
The entire ensemble was a joy to watch, but Cabell’s Mary was breathtaking. She captured the essence of the supportive wife that holds the family together. At the same time, she delighted her magnificent soprano voice – with the rare trifecta of tone, range and vocal charisma often associated with opera superstars. Rehanna Thelwell was also a standout as Aunt Lou.
HIGHWAY 1, U.S.A. makes a major case for the importance of Black composers within opera, and their capacity to create characters in their own image with enough fullness and complexity to fit within the canon of opera.
The work is an antithesis for the false narratives where Black people are presented as tragically flawed souls with moral compasses easily subject to compromise based on personal circumstances and/or conditions. HIGHWAY 1, U.S.A. accurately depicts Blacks with the type of resilience and will to withstand 250 years of bondage that transitioned into a century-and-a-half of racial terror and systemic racism.
Their survival was rooted in laying the foundation for future generations to have the ability to thrive. Sadly, there were those, like Nate, who managed to curse the blessing provided by those who paved the way.
Opera Theatre of Saint Louis production of William Grant Still’s HIGHWAY 1, U.S.A. will play through June 17 as part of their 2021 season. The production is currently at capacity due to public health restrictions, but there is a waiting list available to purchase tickets. For more information, visit https://opera-stl.org/boxoffice
