Quincy Moore, professionally known as Kizz Q, is living proof that it’s possible to have a successful radio career while simultaneously chasing dreams of becoming a recording artist.
The Streetz 105.1 promoter and media personality recently released the video for his latest single, the feel-good party anthem, “Pop Star,” produced by the Grammy award-winning producers The Trak Starz, and distributed by Sony the Orchard. The duo’s biggest claim to fame is their production on Chingy’s ‘Right Thurr’.
“Me being a transparent artist, I never want to say I can’t do something, so ‘Pop Star was an opportunity for me to show that I can not only be a hip-hop artist, but I can be a pop star too.” Moore said.
Following the success of his last single, ‘Grindin’, which had more than 30,000 streams in two weeks, Moore began to receive more attention.
The fast-rising buzz led him to reach out to his uncle, Marnez Robinson. Robinson, a local businessman, and a former member of the local ’90s R&B group Naturally Smooth, decided to become his manager.
“Kizz Q is a dedicated, true artistic performer who really cares about being authentic and appreciates the team’s hard work.” Robinson said.
Pop Star’s distribution through The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music, was approved after Robinson and Moore stepped out on faith, submitting the song to A. Swain and Lipe Beatz NWEnt Records, a California-based record label/production group, which then submitted the track to The Orchard.
“My unk called me while I was at work and was like, ‘Yo, Sony messing with us,’ and it went from there.” Moore said.
People often ask Moore how he masters pursuing music while juggling a radio career that has given him the opportunity to work for iHeartMedia, Entercom Communications, and Radio One before launching his career with Street 105.1.
“When they see somebody who’s doing it they ask, ‘how do you do that?’” Moore said.
“At times it can be very stressful if you don’t know how to properly present and promote yourself — two major keys to working in the radio industry.”
Radio is the route Moore chose after receiving his associate degree in recording engineering with producing/business management at Vatterott College.
“I’ve always thought radio and music worked hand-in-hand, so at any point I was like, if I get a shot to work at a station then I’m going for it.” Moore said.
Moore saw the importance of learning the business side of music as a way to better his craft, and that motivated him to enroll in the college’s Ex’treme Institute. He knew his degree would help in the long run, especially when it comes to understanding logistical elements in music, such as branding and marketing.
“Knowing the right avenues to go in the music business helps you better with music because you’re able to relay that same energy and same message to the knowledge that you have and apply it to your music,” Moore said.
With the current campaign of promoting “Pop Star,” Moore is now preparing to release his ‘Headlines’ EP next month featuring the smash single.
“I named the EP ‘Headlines,’ because I feel like at this point, I’ve elevated my artistry and my business — getting more in tune. “I felt like things were moving in a bigger and better way for me musically — especially linking with different producers, bigger producers and getting a team of people to help me get Sony on board. 'Headlines' was the perfect name.”
Moore’s music can be streamed on all music platforms.
Streetz 105.1 is an online hip-hop radio station founded by DJ Tab, who was the DJ in J-Kwon’s video for “Tipsy.” He’s since worked with various record labels including Universal/Motown and more. Listeners may stream the station via www.streetz105.1 or by downloading the Streetz 105.1 mobile app.
