Bettina Love to speak at EdHub STL on January 29

EdHub STL will host Bettina Love, author of “More Than Just Surviving: Abolitionist Teaching and the Pursuit of Educational Freedom,” 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, January 29 at Innovation Hall, 4220 Duncan Ave.
"So, the question is not: Do you love all children? The question is: Will you fight for justice for Black and Brown children? And how will you fight?” Love wrote in Education Week.
“I argue that you must fight with the creativity, imagination, urgency, boldness, ingenuity, and rebellious spirit of abolitionists to advocate for an education system where all Black and Brown children are thriving. I call this abolitionist teaching. To love all children, we must struggle together to create the schools we are taught to believe are impossible: Schools built on justice, love, joy, and anti-racism.”
Karen Hall, superintendent of the Maplewood Richmond Heights School District, Howard Fields, principal of Steger Sixth Grade Center/Dr. Henry Givens Elementary are expected to join the discussion of what “More Than Just Surviving” in education with Love, who is associate professor of Educational Theory and Practice at the University of Georgia.
Inspired by partners SkipNV's vision to ensure youth, regardless of where they come from can achieve their full potential and the call to action put forth by Forward through Ferguson, EdHub STL leverages the Venture Cafe platform by providing physical space for educators to convene, connect and collaborate with equity at the center.
Since launching in August 2018, EdHub STL has convened over 3,700 educators to focus on solving the region's most entrenched educational issues at Innovation Hall and the 4240 building, both located in the Cortex District.
This free event is the first of four in this year's quarterly Cafe Night series focused on radically re-imagining education equity in the St. Louis region. RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/yxxlelba is required to attend. For more information, contact EdHub STL Director, Sherita Love at sherita@vencafstl.org or visit https://edhubstl.org.
