Beyoncé, Megan thee Stallion, Trevpr Noah

Standouts at the Grammys 2021 (clockwise):  Beyoncé, who became the most awarded woman in Grammy history accepts a Grammy with Megan thee Stallion, winner of Best New Artist Grammy, for Best Rap Performance for "Savage", the Megan thee Stallion's hit which featured Beyoncé; The Late night talk show host Trevor Noah skillfully hosts the Grammy Awards show for the first time; and captivating Brittany Howard performs and wins Best Rock Song for "Stay High"

 Courtesy of CBS

Beyoncé became the most awarded woman in Grammy history Sunday night when she received her 28th Grammy for Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade”.  Another African American woman, Megan thee Stallion won the Best New Artist category at the 63rd Grammy Awards. Congratulations, ladies!

Here are some more of the winners:

Song of the Year

 "I Can't Breathe" — H.E.R.

Best Rock Song:

 "Stay High" — Brittany Howard

Best Traditional R&B Performance

 "Anything for You" — Ledisi

Best R&B Song

 "Better Than I Imagined" — Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Progressive R&B Album

 "It Is What It Is" — Thundercat 

Best R&B Album

 "Bigger Love" — John Legend

Best Rap Performance

 "Savage" — Megan thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Best Melodic Rap Performance

 "Lockdown" — Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Song

 "Savage" — Megan thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Best Rap Album

 "King's Disease" — Nas

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

 "All Blues" — Chick Corea, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

 "Secrets are the Best Stories" — Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

 "Trilogy 2" — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

"Data Lords" - Maria Schneider Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album

 "Four Questions" — Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Best Gospel Performance/Song

 "Movin' On" — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

 "There Was Jesus" — Zach Williams & Dolly Parto

Best Gospel Album

 "Gospel According to PJ" — PJ Morton

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

 "Jesus is King" — Kanye West

Best Roots Gospel Album

 "Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)" — Fisk Jubilee Singers 

Best Latin Pop Album or Urban Album

 "YHLQMDLG" — Bad Bunny

Best Traditional Blues Album

 "Rawer than Raw" — Bobby Rush 

Best Contemporary Blues Album

 "Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?" — Fantastic Negrito

Best Regional Roots Music Album

 "Atmosphere" — New Orleans Nightcrawlers

Best Reggae Album

 "Got to Be Tough" — Toots & The Maytals

Best Global Music Album

 "Twice as Tall" — Burna Boy

Best Children's Album

 "All the Ladies" — Joanie Leeds

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytellling)

 "Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth" — Rachel Maddow

Best Comedy Album

 "Black Mitzvah" — Tiffany Haddish

Best Opera Recording

 "Gershwin: Porgy and Bess" — David Robertson, conductor; Angel Blue & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

 "Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua" — JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J'Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers)

Best Music Video

 Brown Skin Girl" — Beyoncé, Saint Jhn & Wizkid Featuring Blue Ivy Carter

Source: CBS News.com, New York Times and npr.org

