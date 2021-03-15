Beyoncé became the most awarded woman in Grammy history Sunday night when she received her 28th Grammy for Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade”. Another African American woman, Megan thee Stallion won the Best New Artist category at the 63rd Grammy Awards. Congratulations, ladies!
Here are some more of the winners:
Song of the Year
"I Can't Breathe" — H.E.R.
Best Rock Song:
"Stay High" — Brittany Howard
Best Traditional R&B Performance
"Anything for You" — Ledisi
Best R&B Song
"Better Than I Imagined" — Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Progressive R&B Album
"It Is What It Is" — Thundercat
Best R&B Album
"Bigger Love" — John Legend
Best Rap Performance
"Savage" — Megan thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Best Melodic Rap Performance
"Lockdown" — Anderson .Paak
Best Rap Song
"Savage" — Megan thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Best Rap Album
"King's Disease" — Nas
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
"All Blues" — Chick Corea, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
"Secrets are the Best Stories" — Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
"Trilogy 2" — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
"Data Lords" - Maria Schneider Orchestra
Best Latin Jazz Album
"Four Questions" — Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Best Gospel Performance/Song
"Movin' On" — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
"There Was Jesus" — Zach Williams & Dolly Parto
Best Gospel Album
"Gospel According to PJ" — PJ Morton
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
"Jesus is King" — Kanye West
Best Roots Gospel Album
"Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)" — Fisk Jubilee Singers
Best Latin Pop Album or Urban Album
"YHLQMDLG" — Bad Bunny
Best Traditional Blues Album
"Rawer than Raw" — Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
"Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?" — Fantastic Negrito
Best Regional Roots Music Album
"Atmosphere" — New Orleans Nightcrawlers
Best Reggae Album
"Got to Be Tough" — Toots & The Maytals
Best Global Music Album
"Twice as Tall" — Burna Boy
Best Children's Album
"All the Ladies" — Joanie Leeds
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytellling)
"Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth" — Rachel Maddow
Best Comedy Album
"Black Mitzvah" — Tiffany Haddish
Best Opera Recording
"Gershwin: Porgy and Bess" — David Robertson, conductor; Angel Blue & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Best Choral Performance
"Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua" — JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J'Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers)
Best Music Video
Brown Skin Girl" — Beyoncé, Saint Jhn & Wizkid Featuring Blue Ivy Carter
Source: CBS News.com, New York Times and npr.org
