Standouts at the Grammys 2021 (clockwise): Beyoncé, who became the most awarded woman in Grammy history accepts a Grammy with Megan thee Stallion, winner of Best New Artist Grammy, for Best Rap Performance for "Savage", the Megan thee Stallion's hit which featured Beyoncé; The Late night talk show host Trevor Noah skillfully hosts the Grammy Awards show for the first time; and captivating Brittany Howard performs and wins Best Rock Song for "Stay High"