According to the institution of record for declaring most popular music over the past 80 years, the big song of the summer so far this millennium belongs to an artist straight out of St. Louis.
Nelly’s “Hot In Herre” top the chart of the songs of summer for the 2000s according to a feature that Billboard.com published on June 11.
“Now that we’ve had 20 different Songs of the Summer in the 21st century, we wondered: which is the greatest Song of the Summer, the most impactful in terms of its association with that much-loved season,” the article stated. “Out of the past Songs of the Summer, which one could we simply not do without during any given summer?”
“The 20 Songs of the Summer of the 21st Century, Ranked: Critic’s Picks” shows Nelly beating out Beyoncé’s (featuring future husband Jay-Z) smash debut single “Crazy In Love” for the top spot. Nelly is also given the distinction of the “Summer Song of 2002” for the track – a category he shares with himself for “Dilemma” – which features Beyoncé’s Destiny’s Child group mate Kelly Rowland.
Nelly also won out over the likes of Mariah Carey, Matchbox Twenty, Katy Perry, Drake and Usher to name a few.
The songs were ranked from 20 to 1 and ran the gamut as far as format and genre.
Information from Billboard.com contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.