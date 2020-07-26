According to TMZ.com, hip-hop legend Biz Markie has been hospitalized "for weeks" with a serious condition.
There had been rumors that Biz Markie, born Marcel Theo Hall, had been suffering from COVID-19.
But representatives for the rapper told the celebrity news and gossip site that his hospitalization is due to complications related to Type II diabetes, a condition Biz Markie has been living with for years.
Reps told TMZ that he is currently in a Maryland-area hospital and the status of condition is unclear, but it appears serious.
"He is receiving the best care from an amazing team of medical professionals and we remain positive about the outcome,” reps for the rapper told TMZ.
Get well soon wishes have been pouring in for the rapper from others within the hip-hop community – including Public Enemy front man Chuck D and DJ Khaled.
“Everybody send a happy ‘GET WELL BIZ’ RT to The Biz,” Chuck D said via Twitter.
Information from TMZ.com contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.