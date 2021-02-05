Cleaning crew member Brenda Rhodes wipes the glass covering the “Black Americans In Flight” mural at St. Louis Lambert International Airport as Black History Month begins on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Rhodes wipes near the enlarged face of Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Jr., chief of staff, United Nations Command, Korea, 1965. The 21-foot, four-panel mural honoring the contributions of African Americans in aviation, features the Tuskegee Airmen, among other notable Black aviators.
The mural, unveiled in 1990, is on the baggage claim level of Terminal 1. It was painted by Solomon Thurman and the late Spencer Taylor when they were employees at the McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) factory. Thurman is owner of the 10th Street Gallery, along with his wife, Patricial Smith Thurman.
