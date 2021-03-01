Black Golden Globe Winners 2021

Clockwise top left: Posthumously Chadwick Boseman, Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (split screen with wife Taylor Simone Ledward); Andra Day, Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama, The United States Vs. Billie Holiday; Daniel Kaluuya, Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, Judas and the Black Messiah; John Boyega, Best Actor, Television Supporting Role, Small Axe; Jon Batiste, composer, Best Original Score of a Motion Picture with composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. (Not pictured Kemp Powers, co-writer of Best Animated Feature Film, Soul)