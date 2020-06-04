Five and a half years ago, 10th Street Gallery was one of many host venues for the “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot” exhibit that featured artists response to the unrest in Ferguson in response to the death of Michael Brown.
On Monday, June 1, the black-owned gallery in St. Louis suffered damage as cities across the nation erupted after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.
“You experience a huge set of emotions when this happens,” said Patricia Smith Thurman, who owns the 10th Street Gallery with her husband Solomon Thurman Jr. “My initial thought was that it was a betrayal, but that didn’t last long. It didn’t last long because I know what happens when people get angry. I know what happens when family gets angry with family. They lash out at a family member. And then the same family comes together later, and you’re forgiven. That’s how I’m trying to see this.”
Looters broke through their door and a large window. Pieces of artwork close by the door and window were stolen. “I was so saddened by it,” Patricia said. “We survived the Michael Brown era and we just thought we could survive this too.”
Son Solomon Thurman III was patrolling the area near their gallery as a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officer when he heard a huge sound of breaking glass. He was a block away on his police bike. He rushed to the family gallery to find that it was targeted, as was the coffee shop next door.
“These windows are double paned, so the first little brick or bang is not going to break these windows,” Patricia said. The police found heavy wood pieces around the corner that would have been used by two people to break the glass. “Someone had to work really hard at it. The same with the doors. I’m at a loss for words about it – but I’m better today than I was last night.”
Solomon III stood watch until his parents arrived. Almost as soon as they showed up, he left to continue patrolling. About an hour later, they had to make a painful decision to put their personal safety ahead of securing their business.
“Our son called us and said, ‘Leave, right away. Drop what you are doing and get out of the area. Four police have been shot and the guys who did it are on the loose,’” Patricia said.
It was yet another blow in a season of uncertainty that befell them before the unrest.
Patricia and Solomon Thurman Jr. were still unsure if they would survive COVID-19 when they were targeted. The intimate gallery had been closed for the past three months due to the pandemic. Now their business suffers two-fold because of the pandemic of racism.
“We know that everybody is hurting. That’s the other side of this,” Patricia said. “Everybody is hurting so bad. Sometimes when people are hurting so badly, they want to hurt everybody else. You want everyone to know that you are hurting. I understand that pain. I don’t understand when it becomes nonproductive and when you hurt other people to this extent.”
It’s a hurt she was made sure to reiterate.
“This thing with George Floyd is very painful,” Patricia said. “It was painful with Michael Brown because we envisioned what we thought happened. We’ve got footage now with George Floyd. That’s what makes it so hard and so said. Just when you think it’s going away, that footage comes back and its back in your face again.”
Watching her business become an indirect casualty of systemic racism and police violence was a tough pill to swallow.
“The first feeling you have is to give up,” Patricia said. “Those were my first thoughts. That’s how I felt last night when we were sweeping up the glass and trying to secure the space. But today, I woke up with so much support from the community that I said, ‘No, we are not going to give up. We are just going to find a safe space and make this happen.’”
The rainbow in their cloud was seeing neighbors come to their rescue. Before they arrived, they were out there at midnight sweeping glass and doing what they can to lighten the load for 10th Street Gallery.
“The level of kindness from people was just unbelievable,” Patricia said.
Thurman Jr. sees the ordeal as a best possible outcome in a worst-case scenario.
“In retrospect as it all turns out, I feel blessed,” he said.
Because his son was seconds away, the vandalism and theft were minimal.
“I was able to get my original artwork. Had he not been here, that would have been a different story,” Thurman Jr. said. “Things that I have worked on for years would have been lost. So, I feel very blessed that I was able to at least survive that part of it. The rest of it I can manage with no problem.”
There was another glimmer of hope in what could have been a hopeless situation.
When Thurman Jr. returned for an additional trip to collect art pieces.
“People saw my husband taking stuff out and taking it down the street and thought he was looting,” Patricia said. “And then other people started running in there. He had to tell them, ‘No. This is my business. I am a black business owner and I am not looting.’ They honored that.”
They also count a neighbor to their business and fellow artist Christian King among their guardian angels.
King and his wife live street level in a building next door. When they saw what was going on, they immediately sprang into action. They swept up. They also allowed the larger pieces from the gallery that could not fit into cars to be stored in their apartment.
King is someone that Thurman Jr. had been mentoring the past few years.
“Christian and his wife were a godsend last night,” he said of his mentee.
They are securing their inventory with plans to regroup and reopen. They are unsure if the gallery will remain at 10th Street, but certain that it will back. Patricia said that at some point there will even be an exhibit to house the creative response to the death of George Floyd.
“We want to reopen so that black artists have a secure place to exhibit their work,” Patricia said. “That’s really what we are all about. We are all about being here for the community.”
For more information on 10th Street Gallery, visit https://www.10thstreetgallery.com.
