Chadwick Boseman, best known for his starring role in the Marvel Studios blockbuster “Black Panther,” passed away on Friday after a battle with colon cancer. He was 43.
According to a statement his reps, Boseman had been ill since 2016.
"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you so many of the films you have come to love so much," the statement said.
"From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."
The statement said the role of King T'Challa was the "honor of (Boseman's) career."
A native of Anderson, South Carolina, Boseman is an alumni of Howard University’s famed Department of Theatre Arts – where famed actress and fellow Howard alum Phylicia Rashad was a mentor and instructor.
In addition to “Black Panther,” Boseman was acclaimed for his portrayals of real-life historical figures, such as Jackie Robinson in 42 (2013), James Brown in Get on Up (2014) and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall (2017). He also starred in films such as 21 Bridges (2019) and Da 5 Bloods (2020).
“Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever,” Marvel Studios said in a statement. “Rest In Peace.”
