"It’s been a favorite among Black Rep audiences over the decades and it’s a perfect fit for the format of the gala," said Ron Himes, producing director and Black Rep founder. In a few short years, the annual awards ceremony/concert/fundraiser has become a staple of the local theatre community.
The Black Rep Gala returns to Washington University’s 560 Music Center next Saturday (October 12) with a special concert performance of "Ain’t Misbehavin,’" a musical embodiment of The Harlem Renaissance as told through the musical genius of Fats Waller.
Capped off by a night of beloved musical theater, the show celebrates black theater legends and agents for social justice.
The 2019 Gala Woodie King Jr. Lifetime Achievement Award recipients include George Faison and Glory Van Scott.
Faison, a famed dancer and choreographer, set the original 1972 Broadway production of "Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope" to movement. The Black Rep opened its 43rd season with a production of the award-winning groundbreaking musical by Micki Grant.
Van Scott is a Broadway veteran dancer and choreographer as well as a producer, performer, educator, and civic activist. She was a principal dancer the Katherine Dunham Dance Company – as well as with the Agnes DeMille, and Talley Beatty dance companies and was a member of the American Ballet Company.
St. Louis City Family Court Commissioner Anne Marie Clark and Wesley Bell, who made history by becoming the first black St. Louis County prosecutor, will receive Frankie Muse Freeman Spirit Awards.
"She was a strong supporter of The Black Rep over the years," Himes said of Freeman. "This award being named in her honor was our way of paying tribute to not only her lifelong fight for justice and equality but for being such a faithful advocate for our organization."
Proceeds from the 2019 Gala go to support The Black Rep’s Community and Education programs such as: Summer Performing Arts (SPA), Teen Tech Program, The Professional Intern Program among others.
"Ain’t Misbehavin’" is sponsored in part by Centene Corporation, Enterprise Rent-a-Car, Edward Jones, Webster University, McCormack Baron Salazar Inc., Keith Williamson, Gisele Marcus, Tom and Barbara Feiner, Loren and Marcia Grossman, Lionel Phillip, Hank Webber and Chris Jacobs.
The Black Rep Gala will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Washington University’s 560 Music Center, located at 560 Trinity Avenue in University City. For tickets or more information, call 314-534-3807 or visit theblackrep.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.