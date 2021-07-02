Adena Varner, Director of Learning and Community Engagement of The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis moderated a discussion titled Telling the 'Tale' with Lynn Nottage on Friday, June 25 with Ron Himes, Founder and Producing Director of St. Louis Black Repertory Theatre of St. Louis and Hana S. Sharif, Augustin Family Artistic Director of The Rep to discuss Nottage's plays Mlima's Tale and Sweat on Facebook Live and YouTube.