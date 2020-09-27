The DREAM (Dismantling Racism through Education, Advocacy and Mobilization) Collective at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville aired the latest episode of its podcast, “Blacktivism in the Academy,” on September 24 and the podcast is now available in its archive.
Episode three, “CRiT Walkin,” featured DREAM Collective member J.T. Snipes as the host. Snipes facilitated a conversation with School of Education, Health and Human Behavior Dean Robin Hughes, a DREAM Collective member, and her guest, Mark Giles.
Hughes and her long-time friend and co-author, Giles, had a conversation about Critical Race Theory in action and what it means to “CRiT walk” in the academy.
Other DREAM Collective members include Jessica Krim, Jennifer Hernandez, and Nate Williams, PhD.
DREAM Collective podcasts encourage and facilitate learning, activism and anti-racist action. They feature prominent speakers from communities of color, who address how to step out of the societal cyclical patterns of the past.
Listeners can tune into the podcast on Spotify, Stitcher and Apple podcasts. For more information, visit the DREAM Collective on Facebook at @DREAMCollective20, Twitter at @DREAMcollect20 or Instagram at @DREAMCollective20, or email TheDREAMCollective@siue.edu
