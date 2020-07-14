The Gateway Arch Park Foundation concert series Blues at the Arch, presented by Emerson, returns for its fifth anniversary year – this time as a series of online events, with new performances every Friday in August.
Blues at the Arch, produced by the Gateway Arch Park Foundation in partnership with the National Blues Museum and the National Park Service, will stream free of charge on the Gateway Arch Park Foundation website, archpark.org, and @gatewayarchpark Facebook page.
“Emerson is proud to call St. Louis home and to continue to support Blues at the Arch in celebration of the music that makes this city so special,” said Dave Rabe, vice president of corporate social responsibility at Emerson. “Although this year’s event will take a different form, we at Emerson, along with the Gateway Arch Park Foundation and the National Blues Museum, are dedicated to bringing the community together virtually to enjoy the best of St. Louis blues music.”
This popular end-of-summer celebration pays tribute to St. Louis’ storied blues history and showcases the talents of hometown artists. “Blues music is the heart of our city,” said Erin Mahony, deputy director of the National Blues Museum. “We can’t wait for this opportunity to honor and share the history and future of blues in St. Louis!”
More information about the artists and concerts will be posted to the website and Facebook page as the event draws closer.
Blues at the Arch begins Friday, August 7, 2020. The entertainment schedule includes:
- Friday, August 7: Uvee Hayes
- Friday, August 14: Little Dylan
- Friday, August 21: Kingdom Brothers
- Friday, August 28: Carolyn Mason
“Blues at the Arch has become a beloved event for us each year, where we invite folks to relax and picnic in Gateway Arch National Park,” said Ryan McClure, executive director of Gateway Arch Park Foundation. “While we wish we could gather in the same way this year, we look forward to sharing the love and experience of blues music with our community in a new way.”
For more information about Blues at the Arch, visit archpark.org/bluesatthearch.
