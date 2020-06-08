Bonnie Pointer, a founding member of The Pointer Sisters, has died. She was 69. A cause of death is yet to be released.
“It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of the Pointer Sisters that my sister Bonnie died this morning,” said Anita Pointer on behalf of the family. “Our family is devastated. On behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.”
Bonnie, born Patricia Pointer, was one of the founding members of the group. She left the group in the 1970s to go solo.
“Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day,” Anita Pointer also said in the statement. “We never had a fight in our life. I already miss her and I will see her again one day.”
The family’s youngest sister, June Pointer, died in 2006.
Information from TMZ.com contributed to this report.
