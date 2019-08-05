Veteran R&B group Boyz II Men will play at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Friday, September 27 at 8 p.m.
Throughout their 25-year career, Boyz II Men have won 4 Grammy Awards, 9 American Music Awards, 9 Soul Train Awards, 3 Billboard Awards, and a 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution. The trio holds the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with 64 million albums sold.
Boyz II Men’s past hits include: “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day,” “Motownphilly” and many others. Their recent albums have earned them major critical acclaim as well. Their Decca label debut, Motown: A Journey Through Hitsville USA (Decca/Universal), on November 13, 2007 earned them two Grammy Nominations.
Tickets go on sale Friday, August 9 at 10 a.m. online at metrotix.com, by calling 314-534-1111, or in person at the Fabulous Fox Box Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.