Comedian Dave Chappelle said he’s been disinvited to film festivals, and no company or studio will entertain his new documentary because of the fallout from his controversial Netflix special, “The Closer.”
And while he’s willing to meet with the transgender community and Netflix employees who voiced outrage over his act, Chappelle made it clear that he wouldn’t kowtow to anyone.
“To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me,” Chappelle said in a video.
“I am not bending to anyone’s demands,” he insisted.
Chappelle double-downed on his remarks from The Closer in which many in the LGBTQ community called homophobic. “I said what I said,” Chappelle declared.
He also clarified reports that he has sought meetings with transgender Netflix employees angered by his special.
“It’s been said in the press that I was invited to speak to the transgender employees of Netflix, and I refused. That is not true — if they had invited me, I would have accepted it, although I am confused about what we would be speaking about,” Chappelle remarked in the viral video.
Chappelle’s “The Closer” has also drawn local reaction.
From a comedic standpoint, University City native and comedian Darius Bradford said Chappelle’s withdrawn invitations are about event hosts not taking a risk or possibly offending anyone.
“That’s why in this field right here we are speakers,” he said.
“In general your opinion can alter someone's energy or mood. If you allow someone to say something, then it frees up too many other people and that becomes law.
“He's like ‘can’t I free up these people who are silent, who have no voice, who’ve been one of those people.’ But the other people are saying but then that means we might have to shut up. It's a slippery slope.”
Maxi Glamour, nonbinary community activist and national drag star, differs with Bradford about Chappelle’s comments, saying the backlash is warranted and that Chappelle should be held accountable for his statements.
“I think people should be held accountable with what they say especially if they’re inflammatory to a community that they’re not a part of,” they said.
“Especially if that community has rights, visibility and historically has been more oppressed than the one that’s making those comments.”
In addition to Chappelle’s remarks they think one of the biggest issues they see in people’s lack of knowledge with the intersectionality of sexual orientation and gender is that they think its a new concept.
“I think there’s really a huge caveat as a Black person growing up,” they said.
“I think there’s a generational gap. I think older Black folk espeically cis-hetero ones don’t understand the complexity of gender, they think its something new and ignore the nuance of it. As a Black person I feel sometimes its Black people that are the most homophobic or transphobic. Perpetuating negative ideology about trans people within the Black community is super harmful.:
Washington Informer Editor D. Kevin McNeir, who is openly gay, has said he didn’t have an issue with Chappelle’s remarks in The Closer.
“I listened closely to what he said and then listened to his explanation for the subjects he had chosen and his rationale for his perspectives. And he made sense. I understood. And I was not offended,” McNeir wrote in an op-ed for the Informer.
“I cannot understand why those who make up the transgender community would go through so much pain and oppression because of how they feel inside. But I’ve had my own pain to address and hurdles to overcome. In addition, I’m still dealing with male privilege notions and my own prejudices. This is my truth and my cross to bear,” McNeir insisted.
“Do not blame the LBGTQ [sic] community for any of this [mess]. This has nothing to do with them. It’s about corporate interests and what I can say and what I cannot say,” Chappelle said.
