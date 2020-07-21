St. Louis, MO (63103)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 91F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.