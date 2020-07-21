For the second month in a row, renowned visual artist Cbabi Bayoc will be presenting The Revolving Brush 2 paint party class for children.
The Revolving Brush 2 is a free virtual Zoom art class taking place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 25. The class is open to all children.
“Many parents were involved – which helped to create a fun and deep bonding time, shared with laughter and love,” Bayoc said in a statement about last month’s inaugural The Revolving Brush. “I hope this platform not only sparks creativity and inspires – but forms a safe space of therapeutic allowance.”
During the 90-minute session, Bayoc will instruct participants on how to use paint tools for a unique original design. The class will also offer coloring sheets to follow if some would rather use other art tools such as crayons and markers.
The Revolving Brush 2 will take place via Zoom at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 25. For more information and to register, visit https://therevolvingbrush2.splashthat.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.