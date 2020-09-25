We’re less than a week away from the deadline to complete the 2020 Census on September 30, and Black communities in St. Louis are in danger of being undercounted. Only 53% of people in St. Louis have completed the census so far, and the neighborhoods that are at the highest risk for undercounts are majority-black and concentrated on the northside. Political representation and access to resources for vital public services depend on census data. When our representation is weakened by an undercount, our power is diminished. We must work together to ensure everyone is counted before it's too late.
Every 10 years, everyone who lives in the United States is asked to complete the census. This data becomes the basis of how billions of dollars are allocated annually to states and localities over the next decade. The data from the census also informs how legislative maps are drawn for Congress, and our state and local legislative bodies. Historically Black communities are undercounted in the Census and this prevents us from receiving the resources, funding, and representation we need.
How does an undercount affect us?
In 2010, Missouri lost a U.S Congressional District, because St. Louis was undercounted by 16,000 people. The undercount also cost us millions of dollars that our communities needed. Ten years later, we are on track to have another undercount that will hurt Black communities.
If St. Louis is not fully counted, the next decade will continue to limit Black political representation and power. Despite passing progressive legislation statewide, like Medicaid Expansion in August and increasing the minimum wage in 2018, Missouri remains in the control of a Republican trifecta - meaning the Governor and both houses of the state legislature are majority Republicans. On the national level, the census controls how electoral college votes are allocated for future Presidential elections. And locally, wards in the City of St. Louis will be redrawn from 28 to 14 if we are undercounted. The only way to maintain proportional power for Black residents is to get an accurate census count.
It’s not just the maps - it’s the money, too.
In 2010, Black and Hispanic residents were undercounted by more than 1.5 million nationwide. For every person not counted, our community loses out on $1,300 a year. That’s $13,000 per person over the next decade.
The systemic and disproportionate undercounting of communities of color deprives us of badly needed federal resources for Medicaid, TANF, SNAP, K-12 education, housing, and transportation. For example, funding for programs like HUD, which offer Community Development Block grants, depend directly on census information. Census data is also used to determine the resources allocated to school districts. For school districts that depend on state and federal funding, such as SLPS, Riverview Gardens, and Jennings, undercounting can further marginalize our children.
What can you do to ensure we all count?
Stopping an undercount is a top priority for Action St. Louis in 2020. The impacts of an undercount will be felt in our communities for decades to come. If we are serious about ensuring our communities get the resources we need, then we must all complete the census and help others do the same. That is how we build a St. Louis where our children and families get access to the resources they need to survive and thrive.
The days leading up to the September 30th deadline are crucial. This year the census is available online and it only takes a few minutes to complete. Complete your census today by visiting my2020census.org or call toll free at 844-330-2020. You can also return the census form by mail.
Let’s work together to ensure we all count.
