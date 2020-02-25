Music legend Chaka Khan will play the Fabulous Fox Theatre on April 24. Joining he will be Eddie LeVert.
During her legendary career, Chaka Khan has released 22 albums and racked up ten Number One songs on the Billboard charts, seven RIAA-certified gold singles and ten RIA-certified gold and platinum albums. Chaka’s recordings have resulted in more than 2,000 catalog song placements.
“I am so humbled by the love, support and gracious spirit of my fans worldwide and the continuous support my peers have shown over the years,” Khan said. “Throughout my career, I have been through the fire a few times over and I’m still here as a living testament to God’s love and grace.”
Chaka Khan will play the Fabulous Fox Theatre at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 24. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. online at metrotix.com, by calling 314-534-1111, or in person at the Fabulous Fox Box Office.
