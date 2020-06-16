St. Louis rap star Chingy will be among the acts featured as Fair Saint Louis makes its 4th of July celebration virtual in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Although St. Louis will not be able to gather at Gateway Arch National Park for 2020, homegrown talent with worldwide reach will be featured for the Fair St. Louis @Home virtual celebration.
Chingy, The Little Dylan Band, Alexandra Kay and Jordan Suter are among the headliners for the Fair Saint Louis @Home experience. Starting at 10 a.m. on July 4, viewers can tune in on Fair Saint Louis’ Facebook page, facebook.com/fairsaintlouis or at fairsaintlouis.org to stream the virtual program, which also includes performances by past Fair performers JAKE’S LEG and JUGGLING JEFF. Fair Saint Louis @Home also features surprise celebrity appearances, entertainment by Fair Saint Louis’ favorite variety acts, a salute to our service members and essential workers, and much more.
“Every year since 1981, we’ve provided the St. Louis community a Fourth of July celebration – and despite not being able to be with you at the Gateway Arch this year, we are committed to celebrating our city and the people who make it great,” said David Estes, general chairman of Fair Saint Louis.
Ahead of the virtual celebration on July 4, share your favorite Fair Saint Louis memories for a chance to be featured in the @Home program and enter to win an incredible prize, including… - 2021 Fair Saint Louis VIP experience - Hotel room at Hilton at The Ballpark for the duration of Fair Saint Louis 2021 - VIP experience at Anheuser-Busch Brewery - VIP experience with the St. Louis Cardinals - VIP experience at Purina Farms.
To enter, share your photos of past Fairs on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, tagging @FairSaintLouis with #FairSTLMemories. Entries must be submitted by Monday, June 22 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Multiple entries are allowed. For more information about Fair Saint Louis @Home, visit fairsaintlouis.org, and the Fair’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages (@fairsaintlouis).
